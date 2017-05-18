America's best small town theme parks to visit this summer

Millions of people head to the Smoky Mountains every year to see Dollywood, a 150-acre playground built by the state’s native daughter, Dolly Parton. Parton, who grew up in Sevierville, Tenn. just a few minutes from Dollywood, built a first-class park that offers Broadway-caliber shows to park-goers, as well as a peek into her life with a replica of the two-room mountain home where she grew up and the actual motor coach in which she traveled around the U.S. at the start of her career.

Even if you’re not a country music fan, you’ll find plenty to do at Dollywood with more than 40 rides and attractions to choose from like the Barnstormer pendulum swing, Lightening Rod and Thunderhead wooden coasters, and the Wild Eagle steel roller coaster. There's also a 35-acre waterpark, Dollywood’s Splash Country, for water fun in the summer months. Visitors to Dollywood can stay at the park’s DreamMore Resort, Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins, or Margaritaville Island Hotel at Pigeon Forge’s popular The Island entertainment district.