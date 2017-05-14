New Jersey family booted from JetBlue flight to Vegas after spat with crew member

A New Jersey family said they were removed from a JetBlue flight from New York to Las Vegas on Saturday over a birthday cake they brought onto the plane.

The Burke family told WABC-TV that the cake, which was initially stored in the overhead bin, was deemed a security risk. Cameron Burke was told to move the cake and he put it under the seat in front of him. The family said a second flight attendant confronted the first attendant about the cake.

"You know, you could see the gestures - then she was pointing to her, did you tell him he couldn't put anything in the overhead compartment? I had approached them, and I said everything was fine, and she said, 'sir, this does not involve you. When she told me I had been non-compliant, then I said 'ma'am, had you been drinking?' because her behavior was not normal," Burke told the station.

The station reported that police at John F. Kennedy Airport were brought on board. An attendant then made an announcement that everyone had to get off the plane. That’s when the Burkes were removed.

Video posted to social media shows one of the Burke children crying after being told they were being kicked off the plane.

JetBlue refuted the story told by Cameron Burke. The airline said in a statement that he was yelling at the crew.

"(The customer) refused multiple requests from the crew to remove the items, became agitated, cursed and yelled at the crew, and made false accusations about a crew member's fitness to fly,” the statement said.

Burke said he never cursed at crew members and at no point was it known why he and his family were getting booted from the plane.

Burke said they were all refunded at the terminal.

