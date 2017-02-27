Padma Lakshmi reveals favorite 'Top Chef' filming locations

“I know Singapore very well, and it’s a wonderful hub in Southeast Asia because it’s such a confluence of different cultures. Some of the best meals that I had were on plastic tables with plastic chairs while trolling the hawker stands. One of my favorites is this restaurant called the No Sign Board Restaurant because it literally did not have a sign or a name. The salt and pepper lobster that I had there was fantastic. I have been trying to crack that recipe for a long time.”