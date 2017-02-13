Get ready for higher Disney ticket prices

Over the weekend, it got a little bit prcier to visit the happiest place(s) on Earth.

Starting Sunday, Disney announced a new pricing structure as several of its U.S. theme parks.

California

In California, the best time to visit California Adventure of Disneyland is during Value Days, or low season periods, where admission to either park will now cost $97-- an increase of $2. The park also features Regular days ($110) and Peak days ($124), both of which are increasing by $5.

Last year was the first time Disney implemented the tiered pricing structure in an attempt to lessen the crowds on high-volume days.

But even Disney pass holders can expect to pay more. The Southern California Select ($339) and Southern California ($469) passes, which both have black out dates, are increasing by $10 for 2017. The Deluxe pass ($619), which features a smaller quantity of black-out dates is increasing by $20.

Parking is also increasing, jumping to $20 from $18.

According to the Orange County Register, both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure had record-breaking attendance in 2015, but those numbers slipped by five percent last year.

Florida

In Florida, Disney also introduced the three-tier pricing system last year, and prices at most parks will increase, too. Value days jump from $97 to $99, while Regular days ($107) and Peak days ($119) are both increasing by $5. Admission to the Magic Kingdom costs a little more than it does at sister parks. At the Magic Kingdom, prices are increasing for Value and Regular days but will remain the same ($124) for Peak days.

Annual passes for the Florida parks will also increase, jumping $10 to $559 for Gold passes (with blackout dates) and $30 to $679 for Platinum passes (with no blackout dates.)

There's also a new rule for 2017: All tickets will have expiration dates, so visitors should pay attention if they plan to purchase tickets online well in advance of travel. Preferred parking in Florida, also a new option for guests last year, will increase to $40, up from $35.

According to a tweet from @Epcotears, the Magic Kingdom had its first price increase in 1972, when admission rose to $3.75 (from $3.50) for adults.

On this #Disney in 1972 the #MagicKingdom has its first price increase. General admission for adults is now $3.75 from $3.50 #WDW pic.twitter.com/Swql1O5E5E — The Epcotears (@TheEpcotEars) February 1, 2017

Back then, Disney was famous for its “E” ticket rides, where guests had to hand over paper coupons at varying levels to ride the attractions. Coupon books needed to be purchased, at various pricing levels, in order to enjoy most of the rides.