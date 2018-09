Elon Musk puffs on weed in podcast interview amid feud with cave diver, workers' concerns

Well, that explains a lot.

The guy who blasted a car into orbit blaring David Bowie's 'Space Oddity' may actually be on his own planet himself.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and podcast extraordinaire Joe Rogan were seen on camera during an interview Thursday smoking marijuana.

Rogan sparked the tobacco and marijuana mix while Musk was talking about an idea for an electric plane, which he said would be capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). However, he said it wasn’t a major priority for him.

ELON MUSK LABELS HERO CAVE DIVER A 'CHILD RAPIST' AFTER APOLOGIZING FOR CALLING HIM A 'PEDO'

“These things are much more important than creating electric supersonic VTOL,” Musk said.

Musk asked Rogan if smoking the spliff was legal. The podcast is recorded and filmed in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The tech mogul’s latest stunt comes a day after he continued his war of words with a British cave diver who was instrumental in saving a Thai boys soccer team that had been trapped in a cave for weeks.

HERO CAVE DIVER ATTACKED BY ELON MUSK AS 'PEDO GUY' IS PREPPING LIBEL SUIT

Musk called Vernon Unsworth a “child rapist” and claimed he moved to Thailand to find a “child bride,” he wrote in an email to Buzzfeed News.

“He’s an old, single white guy from England who’s been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time,” Musk wrote to the news organization.

Meanwhile, dozens of employees described Musk’s concerning behavior and the long hours working at Tesla to Business Insider. The employees said they work about 8 to 12 hours a day and that Musk “crawls into a corner somewhere” to catch a few hours of shut eye.

“He’s here all the time. I know people have seen him sleeping on the floor under a desk. All of a sudden, everybody's all walking out and you look around and someone is curled up under the desk, come to find out it's Elon,” Miguel Carrera, a manufacturing tech lead, said.

TESLA WILL REMAIN A PUBLIC COMPANY, ELON MUSK SAYS

Tesla stock has fluctuated over the last few days. It finished at 280.95 on Thursday after opening at 284.80.

Musk's erratic behavior in recent months has raised eyebrows. Last month, he sent out a tweet where he said: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."

He sent shares into a frenzy with the tweet, spurring the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an investigation into the veracity of his statement.

But he subsequently clarified that Tesla will remain a publicy traded company.

His $420 figure also sparked speculation that it was a reference to marijuana.

But in an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I seemed like better karma at $420 than at $419.

"But I was not on weed, to be clear. Weed is not helpful for productivity. There's a reason for the word 'stoned.' You just sit there like a stone on weed."