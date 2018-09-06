Alex Jones, InfoWars, 'permanently suspended' by Twitter

Twitter announced Thursday that it “permanently suspended” Alex Jones and his show InfoWars from their platform, as well as Periscope.

The announcement came via tweet from Twitter Safety, who said the decision was made “based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations.”

RUBIO CLASHES IN HALL WITH INFOWARS’ ALEX JONES, WARNS HIM: 'I’LL TAKE CARE OF YOU MYSELF'

Jones, who has spread conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, has previously been banned from sites like Facebook and YouTube for violations of their terms of service.

Facebook said it had removed four pages related to InfoWars for violating hate speech and bullying policies.

Jones claims he is being politically targeted.

In follow-up tweets, Twitter said they “wanted to be open about this action” due to public interest.

“As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case. We do not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts, for their privacy,” Twitter said. “We will continue to evaluate reports we receive regarding other accounts potentially associated with @realalexjones or @infowars and will take action if content that violates our rules is reported or if other accounts are utilized in an attempt to circumvent their ban.”

Word of Jones’ fate on the social media platform came a day after he clashed with Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio after interrupting an interview.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.