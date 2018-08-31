Apple to unveil new iPhones in coming weeks

Apple will unveil a new batch of iPhones in less than two weeks.

The tech titan released an invitation to members of the press Thursday morning inviting them to “Gather Round” the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. on Sept. 12.

There, Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones, as well as upgrades to the iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

The three new iPhone models will all do away with the home button, mimicking the design of last year’s $1,000 iPhone X model, according to a Bloomberg report on Monday.

The new iPhones will boast significantly bigger, edge-to-edge screens. The larger model will boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen — dwarfing the iPhone X’s 5.8 inches and 5.5 inches for the iPhone 8 Plus, according to Bloomberg.

The new line will include a cheaper iPhone aimed at more budget-conscious customers, according to the report.

It will feature a 6.1-inch edge-to-edge display, but it will be a lower-quality LCD and the phone will be made of aluminum like the iPhone 8 instead of stainless steel like the X.

