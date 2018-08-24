Sony is finally bringing its robot dog to the US – but there's a catch

The next time your child sings "How much is that doggy in the window," you can finally answer them – $2,900.

After first being introduced last century, and being reintroduced in Japan earlier this year, Sony took the wraps off its "First Litter Edition" version of Aibo on Thursday. In addition to being autonomous, Aibo is connected to a cloud-based artificial intelligence that allows it to understand new sights and sounds and interact with its owner in a more lifelike manner than previous editions.

“Aibo’s charming personality, dog-like behaviors and ability to intelligently interact with family members help to create a personal bond," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America, in a statement. "Bringing aibo back to the U.S. reflects Sony’s broader commitment to provide consumers with products that not only entertain them, but also enrich their lives.”

Sony was cognizant to point out that each Aibo will be individual to its owner and no two dogs will be alike, even if they look alike, consisting of two OLED displays used for eyes and a white and gray body.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind product designed to connect with its owners on an emotional level,” Fasulo added.

For the hefty (adoption) fee, consumers will get Aibo, a charging station, paw pads, a pink ball, an "aibone," an individually numbered commemorative dog tag and access to the aibo app.

People who don't buy Aibo can also download the app and use its features, Sony said.

Also included is a three-year subscription to the AI Cloud Plan 2, which updates each Aibo's personality, allowing for each robot dog to have their own individuality, growing and evolving over time.

Artificial intelligence is key

The robot dog is outfitted with a host of upgraded technology, including touch sensors, cameras and microphones to make it seem more lifelike to its owners.

It contains 4,000 parts, 22 axes and "its adaptable behavior is made possible through deep learning AI technology in the form of built-in sensors that can detect and analyze sounds and images."

It's also highly responsive when you pet it and can be taught new tricks when it interacts with its owner, as well as the changing seasons and events. It can also recognize its owners' faces and detect praise and smiles, Sony said.

While the hardware is costly, Sony believes its cloud-connected AI will give it a leg up (pun intended) and allow for it to be a unique experience for its owners.

"As Aibo interacts with people over time, it develops its own unique personality through everyday interactions, enabling it to remember what actions make its owner happy and form a deep bond with members of the household," the company said.

Aibo's history

The latest version of Aibo is a major step up from the previous five generations of the robot, which Sony discontinued in 2006 at a time when the company was undergoing serious cost cutting measures and a slumping stock price.

The company even staged a mock funeral for Aibo, widely seen as a sign the company had lost its risk-taking ways

Only 150,000 units of the robot dog were sold from 1999 to 2006, according to Japanese media company The Mainichi.

Aibo has been a hit in Japan, where it was reintroduced in January. In May, the company said it sold 11,111 units in the first three months of availability.

The Japanese version is significantly cheaper, coming in at 198,000 yen (approximately $1,800). However, Aibo owners also have to spend roughly $25 a month on the cloud-based services, which are bundled in the U.S.

