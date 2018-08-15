Twitter suspends Alex Jones from key functions of account: report

Twitter, the social media giant, on Tuesday announced that it had placed the account of InfoWars host Alex Jones on read-only status for seven days.

CNET.com reported that Twitter joined other tech companies -- including Apple, Facebook and YouTube -- that have started to ban the right-wing conspiracy theorist.

The CNET report said Jones has to delete an offending tweet, although it was unclear which tweet has been singled out.

The New York Times reported that Jones tweeted a link to a video calling for supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against media and others.

Fox News reached out to Twitter for a comment and did not immediately get a response.

It was unclear why the companies were cracking down on Jones now, after allowing him to publish for years.

Facebook has been under fire recently for not banning Jones, but as recently as July 12 it tweeted that it saw pages "on both the left and right pumping out what they consider opinion or analysis — but others call fake news."

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, said last week that Jones’ account was still in place because he did not violate rules.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.