2018 iPhone prices leaked along with surprise

Apple is expected to unveil three new iPhones next month, and the 6.1-inch LCD model will reportedly get the most attention from Apple when it comes to production.

And there's a very good reason why.

$699 Starting Price?

According to just-revealed analysis from TrendForce (and spotted by MacRumors), the market intelligence firm predicts that the 6.1-inch iPhone (which could be called the iPhone 9) will start at $699 or $749.

That pricing would be in line with the $699 4.7-inch iPhone 8, which would be a pleasant surprise given the big expected jump in screen size. Apparently, Apple is looking to stay competitive with cheaper Android phones with flagship specs. The OnePlus 6, for example, packs a 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM for only $529.

"Regarding the prices, TrendForce believes that Apple is bound to adjust its pricing strategies, influenced by Chinese brands that have successfully expanded their market shares with products that offer high performances at affordable prices," the company said in a press release. "Moreover, Apple will need to improve its cost structure to cope with the threats brought by Android brands."

6.1-inch Model Gets the Spotlight

TrendForce says that the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will account for 50 percent of Apple's production among the three new iPhones launching this fall. Previous reports point to this iPhone featuring a single rear camera, while the iPhone X sequel and iPhone X Plus are supposed to get dual rear shooters.

The Taipeti-based firm also says to also expect an upgraded version of the iPhone X at 5.8 inches at a price of $899 to $949 and a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus that would start at $999.

So, this time around, you could potentially get a huge 6.5-inch screen for the same price as last year's 5.8-inch iPhone X. The iPhone X Plus will reportedly be the only phone in Apple's lineup to offer dual-SIM support, which would be a welcome feature for international travelers.

Apple Pencil Support Predicted

Interestingly, TrendForce also predicts that Apple Pencil support will be offered as an option, but it doesn't say whether it's for one model or multiple models. Carrying around an Apple Pencil as it exists now for an iPhone seems impractical, so we hope that Apple would launch a smaller stylus that's smaller or capable of being stored in one of the handsets (perhaps the iPhone X Plus).

With Apple's iPhone launch event probably less than a month away, we won't have to wait much longer to get the final details.

