World Cup 2018: Who are the social media winners?

Soccer fans across the globe are avidly following the World Cup, which kicked off in on Thursday when host nation Russia hammered Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament’s opening game.

Off the pitch, however, the 32 competing nations’ social media efforts are being closely followed by fans eager for news and a glimpse of their favorite players. So, which teams have been making the biggest social media impact?

Social media and data analytics firm Shareablee has been carefully tracking teams’ social media activity in the month leading up to the tournament. For national team profiles on Facebook, Peru had the most actions – likes, comments and shares – according to Shareablee’s data, followed by France, Portugal, Germany and Argentina.

Peru, which is making its first World Cup appearance since 1982, starts its campaign against Denmark on Saturday.

On Twitter, the English team profile had the most actions per tweet on average, Shareablee says, followed by France, Egypt, Portugal and Argentina.

England, which has not won the World Cup since 1966, plays Tunisia in its opening game on Monday.

Egypt, making its first World Cup appearance since 1990, has also been generating plenty of buzz on social media.

Egypt’s players have been receiving the most fan engagement per post on both Facebook and Twitter, with star striker Mohamed Salah leading the squad. Squads are defined as a grouping of the players’ Facebook profiles.

Social media giants have been ramping up their efforts in preparation for the World Cup. Twitter, for example, unveiled a host of new features geared toward soccer fans.

Facebook is offering fans special World Cup profile picture frames as well as augmented reality stickers of star players for Facebook Camera, AdWeek reports.

