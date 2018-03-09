Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Mammals

Shocking video shows terrifying leopard attack in Indian city

Fox News
close
Chaos erupted in west-central India when a leopard entered a Palher Nagar compound and attacked some residents. Watch as people arm themselves with sticks to try and scare off the big cat. Video

WILD video: Leopard attacks residents in Indian city

Chaos erupted in west-central India when a leopard entered a Palher Nagar compound and attacked some residents. Watch as people arm themselves with sticks to try and scare off the big cat.

A shocking video shows a terrifying leopard attack that left four people injured in India Friday.

The Times of India reports that the leopard sparked chaos after wandering into a neighborhood of the central Indian city of Indore.

The big cat first entered a house that is under construction in Indore’s Palhar Nagar area, and then went into the home of a local businessman, according to the report. The leopard sat in the residence for three hours, occasionally emerging to attack forest officials and onlookers.

REMARKABLE VIDEO SHOWS TIGER AND BEAR LOCKED IN FEROCIOUS FIGHT

It is thought that the leopard sneaked onto the construction site during the night and hid inside the partly-built house. The animal was discovered by a construction worker when he arrived at the compound on Friday morning, according to SWNS.

This is the moment a neighbourhood descended into chaos and panicked residents armed themselves with sticks - to try and scare off a wayward LEOPARD. See SWNS story SWLEOPARD. The startled big cat be seen growing increasingly irritated and darting up a flight of stairs in a residential building as alarmed residents attempt to whack it with long wooden poles. It is believed the leopard attacked and injured three residents in the compound, before it was eventually sedated after four attempts to shoot it with tranquilizer guns. The leopard was discovered by a construction worker as he arrived to work this morning (Fri) on the compound in Palher Nagar in west-central India. It is thought that the leopard had snuck onto the residential site during the night and had hidden a building that was under construction.

The animal sparked chaos, attacking forest officials and onlookers  (© India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

The leopard can be seen becoming increasingly agitated in the video, darting up a flight of stairs. The video clearly shows a crowd of people attempting to hit the leopard with sticks.

Forest officials had spread a net in an attempt to capture the big cat, but it jumped outside the trap and injured one of the officials, the Times of India reports. It then ran to the businessman’s home, where it sat on the stairs.

LION FATALLY MAULS WOMAN AT REFUGE OF SOUTH AFRICAN 'LION WHISPERER'

Four tranquilizer pellets were fired in an attempt to sedate the animal, two of which reportedly missed their target.

This is the moment a neighbourhood descended into chaos and panicked residents armed themselves with sticks - to try and scare off a wayward LEOPARD. See SWNS story SWLEOPARD. The startled big cat be seen growing increasingly irritated and darting up a flight of stairs in a residential building as alarmed residents attempt to whack it with long wooden poles. It is believed the leopard attacked and injured three residents in the compound, before it was eventually sedated after four attempts to shoot it with tranquilizer guns. The leopard was discovered by a construction worker as he arrived to work this morning (Fri) on the compound in Palher Nagar in west-central India. It is thought that the leopard had snuck onto the residential site during the night and had hidden a building that was under construction.

The leopard attack left four people injured.  (© India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

A third shot hit the leopard, which pounced on another forest official when he went inside the house to check on the big cat.

After another attempt to escape, the leopard retreated inside the house again, where it was given a second dose of tranquilizer, which knocked it unconscious. Officials waited half an hour before approaching the big cat, which they loaded into a cage and took to a zoo.