Farmer finds remarkable 'egg-within-an-egg'

A farmer in Queensland, Australia discovered an "eggcellent" gift when he opened an egg three times the normal size, only to find another fully developed egg inside of it.

Scott Stockman, of Stockman's Eggs, said that he had never seen anything like this before in his life. “I have never seen such a large egg,” he told news.com.au in an interview.

According to the company's Facebook page, the average egg weighs approximately 58 grams, but this self-described "whopper" weighed in at 176 grams.

In an interview with Australia's ABC, Charles Sturt University assistant professor Raf Freire could not explain why the egg-within-an-egg happened.

The number of eggs a hen lays per year varies by region, but poultry hens can lay anywhere from 4 to 5 eggs per week on average, or approximately 200 eggs per year, according to data provided by Farm Style.

The "eggciting" discovery has led to an "eggplosion" in social media traffic for Stockman's Eggs. The company said more than 70,000 people had visited its Facebook page on Tuesday. The company has just over 1,000 people who like the page by comparison.

The egg came from a free-range chicken that runs around the farm, but Stockman said he did not have the urge to whip up the giant-sized yolk, despite assurances from Freire it would be safe to eat.

"We get about 50,000 eggs a day so we didn't bother eating it," he told Australia's ABC.