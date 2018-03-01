Lion with luscious head of hair becomes viral sensation

Nicknamed the "Samson of the Zoo," Leon the lion has become a huge hit at Labem Zoo in the Czech Republic because of his long, beautiful hair.

The gorgeous beast arrived in the Czech zoo in 2005, according to the Daily Mail, and instantly became the "mane" attraction.

LIONESS AT OKLAHOMA CITY ZOO GROS MANE, STUNS HER KEEPERS

Male lions generally start to get manes starting around the age of one or two, a sign of sexual maturity. In addition to being a sexual competitive advantage, famed biologist Charles Darwin believed that male lions had manes to "protect a male’s neck during a fight with another male," according to research from the University of Minnesota.

A lion's mane is often associated with males of the species, but females have been known to grown them as well.

Just recently, an 18-year-old African lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo, Bridget, stunned her keepers by growing a mane.

In 2011, another lioness, 13-year-old Emma from the National Zoo in South Africa, grew a mane, which was similar in length to that of a young male lion. Blood tests revealed that Emma had elevated levels of testosterone, so veterinarians removed her ovaries, which they believed was causing the issue.

Considered one of the most dangerous animals on the world, lions have attracted some negative attention as well.

LION FATALLY MAULS WOMAN AT REFUGE OF SOUTH AFRICAN 'LION WHISPERER'

Just this week, one lion, who was under the care of a man known as the "lion whisperer" for his close interactions with the predators, fatally mauled a 22-year-old woman in South Africa.

