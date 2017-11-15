What is it like to be swallowed by lava?

A camera has captured the moment it was completely swallowed by molten lava and has miraculously come out still working.

Tour guide Erik Storm forgot to retrieve his GoPro after placing it down a crevice in a volcano as he was showing a group around the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. He was sure that it would be nothing more than a melted piece of plastic.

He broke through the lava after it had stopped flowing and cooled down into rock form and to his surprise found that the device was still working and had captured every moment it was consumed by the molten rock.

“I used a geology rock hammer to pull it out of the lava and thought it was a total loss,” Mr Storm told photography blog Peta Pixel.

The mesmerizing footage shows the lava slowly making its way towards the camera before fully engulfing the device in flames.

GoPros are often advertised as indestructible but being submersed in flowing lava at a temperature of more than 1000 degrees Celsius and coming out relatively unscathed is next level durability.

Mr Storm confirmed that the camera was still working after the event, albeit not as well as before but the fact that it even still resembled a GoPro was impressive, let alone having recorded and saved all the footage.

“The camera even still worked although not as well as it did before,” he said.

“Truly amazing it survived.”

This story originally appeared in news.com.au.