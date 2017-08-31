Apple sends out invites for its iPhone event, sets Sept. 12 date

Apple has sent out invites for its upcoming product event, where it is expected to show off three new iPhones.

The event will be held Sept 12 at its new Cupertino, Calif. headquarters, at the Steve Jobs Theater.

In previous years, Apple had held its product announcements at a number of different venues, including the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

WILL CONSUMERS PAY $1,000 (OR MORE) FOR THE NEXT IPHONE?

At the event, Apple is expected to show off three new iPhones, including an iPhone which is expected to cost approximately $1,000.

It is also expected to show off a new version of the Apple TV set-top box, which will have 4K capabilities, as well as an updated version of the Apple Watch.

Follow Chris Ciaccia on Twitter @chris_ciaccia