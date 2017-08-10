Horrified vacation couple watches their home get burgled via CCTV app

A horrified couple in the UK watched their home get burgled via a CCTV app while on vacation.

The BBC reports that Donna Marusamy was enjoying a weekend break on England's south-west coast with her husband and children when she noticed movement in the family’s garden via the app.

The couple then watched in horror as a burglar entered the living room of their home in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, 120 miles away. The thief, who was wearing a hooded top, can be clearly seen roaming around the home looking for things to steal.

Marusamy alerted her brother-in-law and the thief fled when he arrived.

The burglar, however, made off with wedding rings belonging to Marusamy, her husband, and his father, as well as an Air-King Rolex, Indian gold jewelry and passports.

Marusamy said that she was “horrified, scared and helpless” as she watched the intruder in her home. The family cut short their weekend break and returned home, the BBC reported.

Earlier this year, a burglar in Ogden, Utah, was caught on camera rummaging through a woman’s belongings.