tech

Expand/Collapse Search

Apps

Horrified vacation couple watches their home get burgled via CCTV app

Fox News
The burglar was caught on camera via a CCTV app.

The burglar was caught on camera via a CCTV app.  ( © SWNS.com)

A horrified couple in the UK watched their home get burgled via a CCTV app while on vacation.

The BBC reports that Donna Marusamy was enjoying a weekend break on England's south-west coast with her husband and children when she noticed movement in the family’s garden via the app.

SUSPECT CAUGHT ON CAMERA AS HE BURGLARIZES FAMILY HOME

The couple then watched in horror as a burglar entered the living room of their home in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, 120 miles away. The thief, who was wearing a hooded top, can be clearly seen roaming around the home looking for things to steal.

Related Image

A horrified family from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, watched a burglar raid their home while they sat helpless on holiday. See NTI story NTIBURGLE. Donna Marusamy was on a weekend break to Burnham-On-Sea in Somerset with her family when she received an app notification from an indoor camera, as its sensors detected movement in their back garden at their home in Lakeside Avenue in Streetly at 10.15pm on Friday (August 4). Donna and her husband Nathan watched in shock as they then saw an intruder in their home. They told members of the family and police as they witnessed the hooded-man, who walked with a limp, disappear through their living area and upstairs stealing the family's passport and jewellery. Sentimental items including her husband's wedding ring, which he did not want to take on their weekend trip and her late father-in-law's wedding ring were taken. The thief also took the spare key to a Mercedes car but left laptops and cash that he would have seen. While the burglar was rifling through the family's possessions, Donna's brother-in-law arrived and spoke to two people near the property asking if they had seen anyone running from the scene or anything strange. They since think those two men were in on the break-in and acting as look outs. The thief is believed to have hid while a light was shone into the home and then scarpered before police, arrived 10 to 15 minutes later. Expand / Collapse

The burglar caught on camera raiding the couple's home.  ( © SWNS.com)

Marusamy alerted her brother-in-law and the thief fled when he arrived.

HOW TECHNOLOGY IS HELPING CATCH NIGHTTIME POACHERS IN AFRICA

The burglar, however, made off with wedding rings belonging to Marusamy, her husband, and his father, as well as an Air-King Rolex, Indian gold jewelry and passports.

Related Image

Donna Marusamy (37) and husband Nathan (45). A horrified family from Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, watched a burglar raid their home while they sat helpless on holiday. See NTI story NTIBURGLE. Donna Marusamy was on a weekend break to Burnham-On-Sea in Somerset with her family when she received an app notification from an indoor camera, as its sensors detected movement in their back garden at their home in Lakeside Avenue in Streetly at 10.15pm on Friday (August 4). Donna and her husband Nathan watched in shock as they then saw an intruder in their home. They told members of the family and police as they witnessed the hooded-man, who walked with a limp, disappear through their living area and upstairs stealing the family's passport and jewellery. Sentimental items including her husband's wedding ring, which he did not want to take on their weekend trip and her late father-in-law's wedding ring were taken. The thief also took the spare key to a Mercedes car but left laptops and cash that he would have seen. While the burglar was rifling through the family's possessions, Donna's brother-in-law arrived and spoke to two people near the property asking if they had seen anyone running from the scene or anything strange. They since think those two men were in on the break-in and acting as look outs. The thief is believed to have hid while a light was shone into the home and then scarpered before police, arrived 10 to 15 minutes later. Expand / Collapse

Donna Marusamy and her husband Nathan, who watched the burglar roam their Sutton Coldfield home.  ( © SWNS.com)

Marusamy said that she was “horrified, scared and helpless” as she watched the intruder in her home. The family cut short their weekend break and returned home, the BBC reported.

FOR THE LATEST TECH FEATURES FOLLOW FOX NEWS TECH ON FACEBOOK

Earlier this year, a burglar in Ogden, Utah, was caught on camera rummaging through a woman’s belongings.