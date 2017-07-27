Cool video shows Navy's electromagnetic railgun in rapid-fire test

A cool video shows the U.S. Navy firing a multi-shot salvo from its cutting-edge electromagnetic railgun.

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) demonstrated the Navy's railgun in a video posted to YouTube on Jul. 20. The test shows “initial rep-rate fires of multi-shot salvos” at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, ONR explained. “The revolutionary railgun relies on a massive electrical pulse, rather than gunpowder or other chemical propellants, to launch projectiles at distances over 100 nautical miles – and at speeds that exceed Mach 6,” it added.

Located in Dahlgren, Virginia, the facility undertakes research, development and testing for complex naval warfare systems.

The U.S. military is keen to harness railgun technology - railgun 'bullets' have been tested that could travel at more than six times the speed of sound.