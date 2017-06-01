Waze expanding carpool service to all of California

Google-owned traffic and navigation app Waze has been piloting its Carpool service in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Monterey over the past year, and now it's ready to go statewide.

Waze Carpool will be available in all of California beginning June 6. It connects drivers and riders with similar destinations, so they can commute together, resulting in fewer cars on the road (something Angelenos likely won't mind a bit).

Payment is based on distance, and is "no greater than the federal mileage rate of $.54 per mile," Waze says. Riders also pitch in for gas. Waze Carpool is only available for two rides per day (to and from work), so it's not really a money-making scheme. "Waze Carpool focuses on covering costs, not generating an income," the company says.

Lyft had a Carpool feature, but it ran out of gas about a year ago. It still offers its ridesharing service Lyft Line, while Uber Pool does the same, but Waze insists Carpool is different.

"These are not drivers for hire but everyday Waze users making the most of a trip already planned," Waze tells PCMag. "Drivers earn gas money and riders enjoy uninterrupted service without picking up other passengers."

To use Waze Carpool, just input your Home and Work locations and the app will connect you with people along similar routes. The platform pairs you with people from your community, so you might make a new local friend or wind up carpooling with a neighbor or colleague you already know.

Waze said this expansion "is a sign of the company's deepening commitment to its Carpool platform." Besides California, Waze has piloted the service across Israel. The company earlier this year also announced plans to bring Carpool to Brazil later this year.

In March, Waze teamed up with Spotify so that drivers can get directions and fire up their music without switching screens.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.