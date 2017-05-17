Reports claim UFO whizzes past International Space Station

A mysterious object appeared to have hovered past the International Space Station, according to new video footage from UFO researchers.

SecureTeam 10, who in recent days has posted videos about a supposed alien tank and a cigar shaped disc over Paris, claims that a disc-shaped object whizzed past the ISS "at a very high rate of speed."

NASA, who did not respond specifically to the latest video, has often said that the objects are "distortions in a lens" and do not signify the presence of extraterrestrial life.

'ALIEN TANK' FOUND ON THE MOON, UFO HUNTERS SAY

Tyler Glockner, the voice heard on the video from SecureTeam 10, said that the object in the video moved "as if it knew the camera was watching."

Below is the video in its entirety:

UFO sightings have become more frequent in recent years. A book entitled "U.F.O. Sightings Desk Reference" said that U.S.-based sightings rose to 11,868 in 2015, up from 3,479 in 2001.

A synopsis of the book on Amazon states that it presents "data and analysis for 100,000+ sightings of unidentified flying objects reported by individuals during the first 15 years of the 21st century."

SecureTeam 10 has nearly 900,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel, despite openly running conspiracy-theory based videos.