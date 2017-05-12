'Alien tank' found on the Moon, UFO hunters say

A mysterious object on the face of the moon could be a "tank" according to UFO researchers -- or it could be an "odd-shaped boulder."

SecureTeam 10, known for its YouTube channels, has published a video that purportedly shows an alien tank left by an unknown civilization.

“A tank-like object has been discovered on the moon, scattered among what appears to be ruins of some sort,” SecureTeam10 said in the video.

The researchers, who have drummed up several other UFO-related videos, also noted that it could be an odd-shaped rock not seen before.

Below is the video in its entirety:

The video also appears to show tracks on the moon, though the experts did not say whether the tracks and the purported tank were connected.

SecureTeam 10, which has nearly 800,000 YouTube subscribers, often runs conspiracy theory-based videos. The organization describes itself as the "source for reporting the best in new UFO sighting news, info on the space cover-up, and the strange activity happening on and off of our planet."