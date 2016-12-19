Amy Cook was recently cleaning out her attic in Lubbock, Texas, when she came across her husband's scuba gear. It hasn't been used in years, so she got his permission and posted the items on eBay.

But her post, titled "Steve's Scuba Crap & why it has to go," isn't just any eBay post—it includes "the best description ever," per the Houston Chronicle.

In fact, the offers for the dusty gear are currently above $200. "This scuba gear is a reminder of my husband’s 'fun family' time [with his siblings] before I came into the picture," Cook writes.

"And no, I’m awesome, so it’s not because they didn’t like me." She goes on to describe the lone deep-sea adventure she went on with her husband, his sister and brother, and their spouses; it involved lots of Dramamine and learning that it is "surprisingly easy" to crawl onto a drilling rig platform in the middle of the ocean because she was seasick and the guys "don't want to waste the day." Cook tells KCBD she plans to donate part of any profit to the March of Dimes, but writes on eBay that she might also use it for scuba lessons: "Wouldn't that be hilarious?!?" (This woman turned to eBay to sell her wedding dress marred by the "stench of betrayal.")

