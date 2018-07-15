Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson to win 4th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic won his fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets.

Djokovic took the title home on Centre Court with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over the player from South Africa. The Serbian player quickly led the game, winning the first set in 29 minutes. Anderson finally pulled ahead of Djokovic in the beginning of the third set and held on, leading it to a tie-break. Djokovic ultimately won the match with the tie-break 7-3

The Wimbledon title was Djokovic’s 13th Grand Slam trophy. The 31-year-old tennis player played his first final in more than a year after dealing with an injured right elbow that needed surgery.

Anderson was hoping to win his first major tournament. He only made it to the final one other time before Sunday’s match. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.

Both finalists entered Sunday’s match after playing record-breaking semi-finals. Djokovic bested long-time rival Rafael Nadal Saturday in a match that last 5 hours and 15 minutes. The players began the semi-finals on Friday, but were forced to finish it Saturday because of the 11 p.m. Wimbledon curfew.

Anderson played for more than 6½ hours before edging John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set Friday.

The men’s final included star-studded attendance by politicians, royal family members and actors. UK Prime Minister Theresa May and London Mayor Sadiq Khan were spotted from the royal box, as well as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

British actors Hugh Grant, Benedict Cumberbatch and Eddie Redmayne were also spotted at the final Wimbledon match.

On Saturday, Angelique Kerber beat Serena Williams in the women’s singles final to win her first Wimbledon title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.