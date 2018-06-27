Janoris Jenkins' brother is person of interest in death at NFL star's home, reports say

The older brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been named a person of interest in the death of a family friend found in the player’s home on Tuesday, reports say.

Authorities were called to the pro athlete's New Jersey home early Tuesday after someone working at the house discovered the body of 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene. He was reportedly a family friend who had been staying with Jenkins.

Neighbors told WCBS that Jenkins’ brother, William, was also living in the home but his whereabouts were unknown.

Ontario County, N.Y., District Attorney James Ritts told TMZ Sportson Wednesday that William Jenkins was "a person of interest in relation to the dead body case at his brother’s house.” He also said that “Bergen County wants to talk to him.”

TMZ Sports obtained jail records indicating that William, 34, was arrested in upstate New York on Tuesday at 1:46 a.m., just about nine hours before Rene’s body was discovered. The arrest was in connection with an unrelated parole warrant issue, although investigators believe he may have information related to the dead body case.

He has not been named a suspect.

Reports from ESPN said that officials were treating this as a homicide investigation.

Property records show that Janoris Jenkins, 29, has lived at the home for the last two years. It is about 10 miles north of Metlife Stadium, where the Giants play.

A spokesperson for the team said only that it is monitoring the situation.

Janoris Jenkins was in Florida when the body was discovered.

Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter Jared Max and The Associated Press contributed to this report.