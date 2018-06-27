Detroit Tigers fire pitching coach Chris Bosio over 'insensitive comments'

The Detroit Tigers announced Wednesday that they had fired pitching coach Chris Bosio over "insensitive comments."

In a statement, the club did not specify what the comments were or when they were spoken. WXYZ-TV reported that Bosio directed "racially charged language" at a team employee.

"The organization holds all of our personnel to the highest standards of personal conduct both on and off the field," the club said. "We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior."

The statement added that the club would have no further comment.

Bosio was in his first season as Tigers pitching coach after spending six years in the same position with the Chicago Cubs. He pitched for 11 major league seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers entered Wednesday's game with a record of 36-44, eight games behind the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central division.