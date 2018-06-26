Body found at home of NY Giants star Janoris Jenkins

The body of an unidentified man was found at the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins while the NFL star was out of town, according to a report Tuesday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s office told TMZ the unidentified man was found in the New Jersey home but that he was not the owner of the house.

There was no immediate information on how the man died or how long the body had been there.

“The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided when it is available and appropriate for release.”

According to TMZ, the body was discovered in the basement early Tuesday morning by someone working on the house.

Jenkins, 29, reportedly is in Florida where he has been since camp broke and, both he and the Giants, are aware of the situation, according to an ESPN reporter.

Prosecutors said that the investigation is ongoing.