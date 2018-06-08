World Cup qualifiers: The 32 soccer teams heading to the tournament

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off later this month, 32 teams will compete for the championship.

Because Russia is hosting the World Cup, its team automatically qualified for the tournament.

Here’s a look at all of the teams that qualified for the World Cup, sorted by groups:

Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Iceland

Croatia

Nigeria

Group E

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

Korea Republic

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan