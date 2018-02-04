Expand / Collapse search
The crowds of fans lining the street are reflected in one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies carried by the New England Patriots players through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - RC13B96D0F40

Super Bowl LII will be held on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

NFL

Super Bowl LII: How to watch and what to know

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
NBC: Kneeling players 'will be shown live' during Super Bowl

Football fans have just hours until Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis.

Whether you’re heading to Minneapolis or staying in with friends, here’s what you need to know.

Who is playing?

The New England Patriots will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles after both teams won their conference championship games Jan. 21. 

The Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20; the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Fans cheer during the first quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports - 10543773

The 2018 Super Bowl will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.  (Reuters/Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

Super Bowl LII will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

And despite the potential cold weather Sunday night, fans can expect to stay warm. The stadium, which opened in 2016, has a fixed roof – keeping all the winter weather outside.

The announcement that Minneapolis would host the games was made in 2014. The Midwestern city beat out Indianapolis and New Orleans for the hosting honors.

How can I watch it?

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to score tickets to the big game, you can watch the Super Bowl online or on television.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamable on the NBC Sports app and website.

Kick-off is set to happen at 6:30 p.m. ET. Before that, the network's pregame show will start at 1 p.m. ET. 

Want to cheer on your team in person? Tickets are still available online, but be ready to shell out at least a few thousand dollars a pop.

Who is performing?

Before the game begins, pop singer Pink will perform the national anthem. 

"Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!" the Pennsylvania native tweeted. 

Broadway's Leslie Odom, Jr. is also slated to perform "America the Beautiful."

"It’s a good night. Congratulations @Eagles! Can’t wait. #SuperBowl," Odom replied to Pink's tweet.

Pop star Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show.

The move comes more than a decade after Timberlake took the halftime stage with Janet Jackson in 2004, resulting in a now-infamous "wardrobe malfunction." Timberlake also performed at the 2001 Super Bowl alongside his band 'NSYNC.

But in Timberlake's mind, those past performances don't count.

"I am getting an opportunity to have the stage to myself," Timberlake said in a video posted to Twitter by Pepsi. "I really am looking at it as my first time." 

The singer said later in the clip, "For 12 or 13 minutes, we're going to have a really good time." 

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.