Super Bowl LII: How to watch and what to know

Football fans have just days until Super Bowl LII kicks off in Minneapolis.

Whether you’re heading to Minneapolis or staying in with friends, here’s what you need to know.

Who is playing?

The New England Patriots will face off with the Philadelphia Eagles after both teams won their conference championship games Jan. 21.

The Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-20; the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings, 38-7.

Where is the Super Bowl this year?

Super Bowl LII will be held on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

And despite the potential cold weather, fans can expect to stay warm. The stadium, which opened in 2016, has a fixed roof – keeping all the winter weather outside.

The announcement that Minneapolis would host the games was made in 2014. The Midwestern city beat out Indianapolis and New Orleans for the hosting honors.

How can I watch it?

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones to score tickets to the big game, you can watch the Super Bowl online or on television.

The game will be broadcast on NBC and streamable on the NBC Sports app and website.

Kick-off is set to happen at 6:30 p.m. ET. Before that, the network's pregame show will start at 1 p.m. ET.

Want to cheer on your team in person? Tickets are still available online, but be ready to shell out at least a few thousand dollars a pop.

Who is performing?

Before the game begins, pop singer Pink will perform the national anthem.

"Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!!" the Pennsylvania native tweeted.

Broadway's Leslie Odom, Jr. is also slated to perform "America the Beautiful."

"It’s a good night. Congratulations @Eagles! Can’t wait. #SuperBowl," Odom replied to Pink's tweet.

Pop star Justin Timberlake will headline the halftime show.

The move comes more than a decade after Timberlake took the halftime stage with Janet Jackson in 2004, resulting in a now-infamous "wardrobe malfunction." Timberlake also performed at the 2001 Super Bowl alongside his band 'NSYNC.

But in Timberlake's mind, those past performances don't count.

"I am getting an opportunity to have the stage to myself," Timberlake said in a video posted to Twitter by Pepsi. "I really am looking at it as my first time."

The singer said later in the clip, "For 12 or 13 minutes, we're going to have a really good time."