Gymnastics star Simone Biles says Larry Nasser sexually abused her

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said Monday that she had been sexually abused by now-imprisoned Michigan sports doctor Larry Nassar.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Biles described Nasser's behavior as "completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust."

"It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the 'special treatment.'" Biles wrote.

Biles, six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, 2012 all-around champion Gabby Douglas and two-time Olympic medalist McKayla Maroney are among more than 100 women and girls who say they were abused by Nassar. A class-action suit has been filed on behalf of 107 women against two institutions that employed Nassar: USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians; and Michigan State University.

"It is impossibly difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused," Biles wrote.

Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting the gymnasts, possessing child pornography and molesting girls who sought medical treatment. He is scheduled to be sentenced this week on the molestation cases. He was sentenced in December to 60 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Biles posted her statement minutes after Raisman tweeted that she would not attend Nasser's sentencing because it would be "too traumatic" for her.

"I am so proud of you," Raisman tweeted in response to Biles' statement. "You are incredible Simone. I stand with you. I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together."

Biles won three gold medals in the all-around, vault and floor exercise as well as a bronze on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Biles and Raisman also helped the U.S. women's team capture its second consecutive team gold medal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.