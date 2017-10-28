Expand / Collapse search
Devin Singletary runs roughshod over Western Kentucky in FAU's comeback victory

FoxSports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Devin Singletary ran for 244 yards and four touchdowns as Florida Atlantic scored 22 fourth-quarter points to roll past Western Kentucky 42-28 on Saturday night.

FAU (5-3, 4-0 Conference USA) is off to its best start since 2007.

Herb Miller's interception to start the fourth quarter set up Singletary's 60-yard touchdown run three plays later that tied the game at 28. Jason Driskel threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Willie Wright, and Singletary scored from 5-yards out to cap 10-play drive with 5:21 remaining.

Singletary had 12 and 1-yard TD runs in the first half, and finished with a career-high 36 carries.

Mike White threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns with pair of interceptions for Western Kentucky (5-3, 3-2 Conference USA). Deon Yelder's 1-yard touchdown run gave the Hilltoppers a 28-20 lead late in the third quarter.