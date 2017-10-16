Indonesian goalkeeper dies after colliding with players during a match

A goalkeeper for an Indonesian football club died Sunday after colliding with another player during a match.

Choirul Huda, 38, collided with his own teammate, Ramon Rodrigues, and a player from the opposing team after trying to recover the ball.

WARNING: GRAPHIC TWITTER VIDEO

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, The Guardian reported.

A statement released from the Dr Soegiri Lamongan Hospital stated that the collision impacted Huda’s chest and lower jaw resulting in the “possibility of chest trauma, head trauma and neck trauma.”

Dr Yudistrio Andri Nugroho said that Huda’s injuries caused him to “stop breathing” which lead to him suffering cardiac arrest, Sky Sports reported.

Huda played for Persela Lamongan since his debut in 1999 where he has since made over 500 appearances.

The incident took place just before halftime but Huda’s teammates finished the game and went on to defeat Semen Padang 2-0.