Joanna Gaines reopens first-ever home goods shop

“Fixer Upper” fans from near and far flocked to Waco, Texas earlier this week for the grand reopening of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ first-ever home goods store.

The "Little Shop on Bosque” was rechristened the “Magnolia Warehouse Shop” when the relaunch was announced via the official Magnolia Twitter account. Featuring “last-chance items and slightly damaged products at a discount” with a “completely different collection of products” than the Magnolia Market at the Silos, the Magnolia Warehouse Shop will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photos shared to Instagram of the 3801 Bosque Blvd. store show fans lined up and around the Magnolia Warehouse Shop — 30 minutes ahead of its opening. Joanna’s mom, Nan Stevens, also made an appearance.

“A big Thank You to all who have come to the little shop on Bosque! In two months there will be more space and even more to experience with the opening of the Silos. Until then, thank you for your patience and all the support. We bought this building our first year of marriage 12 years ago and this little shop is special to us. I'm glad you get to experience it before we retire this retail space this fall,” the soon-to-be mother of five wrote on Instagram.

The Gaines are returning to their retail roots with the relaunch of their original store, which they initially opened in 2003, years before their HGTV stardom.

"In that store, I developed and sharpened my design style and skills, grew as a business owner, and gained much needed confidence in Magnolia Market and myself," Joanna wrote of the Little Shop on Bosque on her website.

According to Country Living, Chip and Joanna first shuttered the Little Shop after the birth of their first two children. Converting the space to offices for their construction business Magnolia Homes, the space was reopened as Magnolia Market in 2014. Now, the original store has returned to its antique-filled glory once again.

