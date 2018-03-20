Joanna Gaines to reopen first-ever home goods store

Good news for “Fixer Upper” fans who’ve ever wondered how and where Joanna Gaines got her start. The design maven is reopening her iconic “Little Shop on Bosque,” in Waco, Texas, on March 22.

“We’re re-opening our tried & true Little Shop on Bosque as a #MagnoliaWarehouseShop!” the Gaines’ white-hot Magnolia brand confirmed via Twitter on March 18. The homewares shop will feature “last chance items & slightly damaged products at a discount” and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“If you’re here visiting, keep in mind that Magnolia Market at the Silos has a completely different collection of products, so you’ll want to be sure to stop by both locations,” a second tweet adds.

For her part, the soon-to-be mom of five harbors a soft spot for the Little Shop on Bosque as the origin of her retail roots.

"In that store, I developed and sharpened my design style and skills, grew as a business owner, and gained much needed confidence in Magnolia Market and myself," she recalls on her website.

According to Country Living, Joanna and her husband Chip first bought the property for the Little Shop on Bosque in 2003 but shuttered it after the birth of their first two children. Converting the space to offices for their construction business Magnolia Homes, the space was reopened as Magnolia Market in 2014.

After the business outgrew the space and Magnolia Market was moved to the Silos, the Little Shop on Bosque will return to its shiplap and antique-filled glory once again.

