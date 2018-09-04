Trump says Kavanaugh hearing shows how 'mean, angry, and despicable' Dems are

President Trump on Tuesday said Democrats are "looking to inflict pain and embarrassment" on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as day one of the judge's confirmation hearings was delayed by more than an hour because of protests from "the other side."

"The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is," the president tweeted, adding that they'll "say anything."

Referring to Kavanaugh, 53, as "one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress," Trump said the political drama is "So sad to see!"

The nominee's hearing was overtaken early Tuesday as Democratic lawmakers and protesters delayed its formal start by 77 minutes, and asked for more time to review roughly 42,000 documents the Senate Judiciary Committee received at the last minute.

The hearing opened to chaos within seconds as Democrats lined up to object to what they called a failure in the production of documents related to Kavanaugh’s service in the Bush White House.

CORNYN SAYS DEMOCRATS INTERRUPTING KAVANAUGH SUPREME COURT HEARING WOULD BE 'IN CONTEMPT OF COURT'

Two of the most vocal Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee were Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J. — both potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

Harris, along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., motioned to adjourn and postpone the heading, but were rejected by Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Grassley said at the outset that he wanted to let those speak who had something to say, but seemingly became frustrated as the objections continued by Democrats.

“Can I ask my colleagues on the other side of the aisle how long you want to go on with this because I’m not going to entertain any of the motions you’re making, we’re not in executive session and I think we ought to level with the American people — do you want this to go on all day?” Grassley asked.

Aside from lawmakers' protests, Capitol Police arrested 70 people in the Russell Senate Office Building after they "responded to numerous incidents with unawlful demonstration."

Kavanaugh's hearing was adjourned just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and will pick up again Wednesday morning.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Chad Pergramcontributed to this report.