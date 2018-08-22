Trump accuses NYC mayor of stealing his 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' campaign slogan

President Trump on Tuesday taunted New York City's mayor, accusing Bill de Blasio of stealing his campaign slogan, saying the mayor has “no imagination.”

“Bill DeBlasio, the high taxing Mayor of NYC, just stole my campaign slogan: PROMISES MADE PROMISES KEPT! That’s not at all nice. No imagination!” Trump wrote in a tweet.

De Blasio caught the attention of the president after attending a groundbreaking for a new school in the neighborhood of East New York, Brooklyn, where he was seen standing in front of a sign reading “Promises Made, Promises Kept.”

A spokesman for the mayor quickly denied that the slogan was stolen from Trump. “This is stupid,” spokesman Eric Phillips told the New York Daily News. “It is not novel rhetoric.”

De Blasio himself also weighed in on the issue, tweeting: “The difference is that I’m not lying when I say it.”

Trump has used the slogan since last year after he released a video touting his executive order expanding apprenticeships and vocational training, Politico reported. He used the phrase in a number of rallies, with the slogans being displayed in a prominent position on Trump’s lectern.

His campaign has also created a website, PromisesKept.com, that details Trump’s achievements while in office.

But many point out that while Trump is heavily using the slogan, it’s not new. For example, the slogan was displayed at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago.

The phrase was later adopted by other Democrats in the 1980s and was also featured during the campaign to re-elect Republican Michigan Gov. John Engler in 1990s.

More recently, President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore also used the same phrase during their re-election campaign in 1996.