Trump calls DOJ official Bruce Ohr a 'disgrace,' hints at revoking security clearance

President Trump on Friday called Department of Justice official Bruce Ohr a “disgrace” and suggested he plans to revoke his security clearance soon, amid reports of his ties to the infamous dossier of salacious and unverified allegations about Trump.

“I think Bruce Ohr is a disgrace,” Trump said outside the White House.

The president boasted of a “tremendous response” he’s gotten for revoking former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance this week and said it’s likely he’ll do the same to Ohr soon. Earlier this week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was considering revoking Ohr's clearance.

“I suspect I’ll be taking it away very quickly,” Trump said. “I think that Bruce Ohr is a disgrace with his wife, Nellie. For him to be at the Justice Department, and to be doing what he did, that is a disgrace.”

Ohr’s wife, Nellie, is a former contractor for Fusion GPS - the research company that worked with Steele to compile the dossier.

Congressional investigators accuse Ohr -- who was once former associate deputy attorney general and still works for the DOJ -- of having a conflict of interest during the presidential campaign because of his wife's work.

Speaking of his decision to revoke Brennan’s clearance, Trump said of the CIA director-turned Trump critic: “I’ve never respected him.”

The president on Friday also reiterated his contention that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into whether Trump campaign associates worked with the Russians during the 2016 election a “rigged witchhunt.”

Instead, Trump said, Mueller should be looking at people like “Bruce Ohr, and his wife Nellie for dealing with, by the way, indirectly Russians.”

Speaking of Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who authored the dossier, Trump said: “They should be looking at Steele.”

The dossier, which was used by federal officials to justify the surveillance of a top Trump aide, Carter Page, was created by Fusion GPS and paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Fox News has reviewed a collection of Ohr's emails, texts and handwritten notes that reveals that he was deeply connected to the dossier as well as its author.

Ohr wrote that Steele was "very concerned (abt) about [former FBI Director James] Comey's firing -- afraid they will be exposed."

The Ohr documents also shed more light on Steele's activities before the presidential election. While Steele shopped the dossier to multiple media outlets, he also appeared to ask Ohr for help with a Russian oligarch -- Oleg Deripaska -- after rumors the U.S. might impose sanctions.

Fox News’ Jennifer Bowman, Catherine Herridge and Gregg Re contributed to this report.