Feds spend $140,625 to reduce 'intersectional stigma' of transwomen in Nepal

The National Institutes of Health is spending over $100,000 to combat "intersectional stigma" of transwomen in Nepal.

The project will deploy a "stigma research initiative" in the South Asian country as a means to "explore anti-trans stigma" against transwomen, or biological men who identify as women.

Researchers at Public Health Foundation Enterprises, a nonprofit based in California, said their taxpayer-funded project is necessary because no one has ever investigated trans stigma in Nepal before, and it is "past time" to do so.

"There is no HIV prevention intervention for transwomen (TW) with evidence of efficacy outside the US. The largest burden of HIV among TW rests on those outside the US where intersectional stigma is a driver of HIV," the grant states. "No research in South Asia has examined the impact of intersectional stigma on HIV risk and care among TW."

"TW's unique vulnerabilities related to stigma are different from those of [men who have sex with men] MSM and other key populations, and it is past time that their specific risks and intervention needs are explored," according to the grant.

