James Comey urges voters to choose Democrats, warns that 'history has its eyes on us'

Former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday said “history has its eyes on us” and encouraged Americans to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections.

Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May 2017, issued a tweet urging Americans to snub Republicans this November.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition,’” tweeted the former FBI director, a longtime supporter of Republicans. “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. History has its eyes on us.”

The move to endorse Democrats comes after the controversial summit in Helsinki, Finland on Monday between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump drew the fury from both the left and right for not unequivocally siding with the American intelligence community on whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

He said that though he has great confidence in the U.S. intelligence community, the Russian president gave a “strong and powerful” denial. He added that he doesn't “see any reason why” Russia would be behind election meddling and suggested both Russian and the U.S. are to blame for strained relations.

Comey criticized the president’s conduct at the summit as well, saying, “This was the day an American president stood on foreign soil next to a murderous lying thug and refused to back his own country. Patriots need to stand up and reject the behavior of this president.”

The president has since backtracked on his remarks during the press conference with Putin, telling reporters on Tuesday that he misspoke and insisting that he fully accepts the U.S. intelligence community's conclusions regarding Russian interference efforts.

"I came back and said 'What is going on, what’s the big deal?'” Trump said, adding that he looked up the transcript and "realized that there is a need for some clarification."

He said he meant to say he doesn’t see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for interference. “I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't' ... sort of a double negative," he insisted.

"I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place," he added, but noted that "It could be other people also."

