Dershowitz unloads on NY socialist Dem, Martha's Vineyard liberals

Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz said Tuesday he won’t let radicals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders steal the spirit of the Democratic Party and doubled-down on his attack on fellow liberals who “shunned” him at Martha's Vineyard.

“I won’t let the Democrats steal my party from me. I want to regain the center,” Dershowitz told WABC Radio’s “Curtis and Cosby” show, noting that he will remain a Democrat as “as long as there’s some chance the Democratic Party can return to normalcy.”

“I want to make sure that the radical Left, the woman who got elected in the Bronx and Queens to Congress on the Democratic ticket, that they and Sanders and others don’t represent the Democratic Party,” he continued, referring to socialist Ocasio-Cortez who pulled off a shock victory last week against incumbent Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley.

“I want a fight within the Democratic Party to restore it to the days when it was a great centrist party, when it united people rather than divided people,” he added.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ SLAMS MARTHA’S VINEYARD LIBERALS FOR ‘SHUNNING’ HIM OVER TRUMP DEFENSE

Dershowitz, a frequent guest on Fox News, also weighed in on the controversy surrounding his recent claims that he was ostracized at Martha’s Vineyard by his fellow liberals over his defense of constitutional rights of President Donald Trump.

“The idea that some of these people aren’t talking to me is not a punishment, it’s a great reward. I am so pleased,” he said during the interview. “It’s a red badge of courage for me that there are some people who prefer to shut down debate and not talk to me.”

“These are people who have asked me for help over the years, who have asked me for support when their kid gets busted on a marijuana charge, or on possession of alcohol, I’m the first one they call,” he added. “But as soon as I defend the rights of Donald Trump or anybody else they disagree with, I’m am a pariah.”

Dershowitz wrote in The Hill that he is a liberal Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and contributing “handsomely” to her campaign. But he said his principled defense of civil liberties that could benefit Trump was too much to swallow for his social circle.

“So they are shunning me and trying to ban me from their social life on Martha’s Vineyard,” he wrote.