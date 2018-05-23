House passes 'right to try' bill, which now heads to Trump's desk

Congress passed a bill Tuesday that would allow those with deadly diseases to try experimental treatments and bypass the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is seen as a victory for the Trump administration.

The Right to Try Act of 2017, which passed the Senate nine months ago, was approved by Congress in a party-line vote of 250-169.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R- Ariz., the bill’s sponsor in the House, called the vote “an enormous accomplishment” that “will give significant hope to many Americans facing terminal illnesses.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., the bill’s original sponsor, said in a statement that Tuesday’s victory in the House “restored a little freedom and hope to terminally ill Americans.”

The new measure would help terminally ill patients get access to “investigational medical treatments where no alternative exists,” according to Johnson’s statement.

Scott Gottlieb, the head of the FDA, tweeted in the hours before the vote that he stood ready to carry out the House’s legislation.

Democrats critical of the bill have said it will “peddle false hope” and place patients at risk by “allowing the sale of snake oil.” Over 100 groups representing patients and research groups called the final legislation “unsafe” in a letter Tuesday.

President Trump endorsed the effort in January’s State of the Union address.

"People who are terminally ill should not have to go from country to country to seek a cure — I want to give them a chance right here at home," he said.

