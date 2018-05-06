Devin Nunes: AG Jeff Sessions should be held in contempt of Congress

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is going to push Congress to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress.

The Californian Republican’s committee has been looking into allegations that the Justice Department and the FBI abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in their scrutiny of the Trump campaign.

“On Thursday we discovered that they are not going to comply with our subpoena,” Nunes said on "Fox and Friends Sunday," adding, “the only thing left to do is we have to move quickly to hold the attorney general of the United States in contempt and that is what I will press for this week.”

Two weeks ago, Nunes sent to Sessions a classified letter, which he said was not acknowledged, and then he sent a subpoena.

Nunes, who did concede that it’s possible Sessions personally is unaware of the subpoena, told "Fox and Friends Sunday" that he won’t accept “excuses” relating to national security concerns in terms of his ongoing investigation of how the Russia probe was handled.

“How many times have we heard this argument throughout this investigation?” he asked.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican of Louisiana, expressed support for Nunes on "Fox and Friends Sunday."

“I have deeper and deeper concerns the more I see some of this, not only the stonewalling, but what’s been in some of these memos,” said Scalise. “We’re also trying to get a lot of other information from the Department of Justice about this investigation, and everything that we uncover raises even deeper concerns about the direction.”

However, the Department of Justice claims that it has responded to Nunes' letter, according to Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

As Fox News has reported, Nunes called the FBI and Justice Department redaction of his committee's Russia report "excessive and sloppy." The House committee's report found that FBI agents "did not detect any deception during [Michael] Flynn's interview.”

Flynn, who pleaded guilty to a single count of making "false, ficitious or fraudulent" statements to the FBI under Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russian probe, served as President Trump's national security adviser.

"This just cannot continue where we don't get information in a timely manner. Like I said, everything we have tried to get they tried to stop us from getting,” Nunes said.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge contributed to this report.