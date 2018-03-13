Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Republicans

Trump aide John McEntee escorted out of White House, moves to campaign

Adam Shaw
By Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
At a Make America Great Again rally for Rick Saccone, the president vowed that he would 'Keep America Great!' if reelected. Video

President Trump reveals possible 2020 campaign slogan

At a Make America Great Again rally for Rick Saccone, the president vowed that he would 'Keep America Great!' if reelected.

President Trump's longtime personal aide was unceremoniously escorted from the White House Monday and moved to a position at Trump's 2020 campaign -- the latest in a series of rapid-fire personnel departures.

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that John McEntee, a former UConn quarterback, would be the new senior adviser for campaign operations.

A White House official told Fox News that McEntee was escorted out of the building on Monday. The Wall Street Journal first reported on McEntee's departure, citing an unspecified security issue.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that he was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for financial crimes. The Secret Service offered "no comment" when asked to confirm that report. Sources also told Fox News that security clearance was not the issue.

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, White House aide John McEntee, right, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's Chief of Staff Eli Miller, left, stand in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump speaks at a tax reform meeting with American workers at the White House in Washington. Trumpâs personal aide is leaving the White House and will rejoin his campaign. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

McEntee, right, was escorted from the White House Monday.  (AP)

The Journal reported that McEntee was a constant presence by Trump’s side, making sure he had markers to sign autographs, delivering messages and even ensuring the White House clocks were adjusted to daylight-saving time.

The outlet reported that McEntee was not allowed to collect his belongings and even left without his jacket.

McEntee's departure marks the latest in a shakeup of personnel in the administration. 

On Tuesday, the White House announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was leaving his post, to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Fox News’  Serafin Gomez, John Roberts and Peter Doocy contributed to this report

 

Adam Shaw is a Politics Reporter and occasional Opinion writer for FoxNews.com. He can be reached here or on Twitter: @AdamShawNY.