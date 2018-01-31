Rep. Bob Brady won't seek another term following FBI investigation

U.S. Rep. Bob Brady of Philadelphia won't seek another term in Congress, giving up the seat he's held for two decades.

Brady and his lawyer revealed the news to reporters and Democratic Party ward leaders in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old Brady was facing a potentially stiff primary challenge from former city official Nina Ahmad. His decision comes after the FBI investigated a payment his campaign made to a primary opponent in 2012.

Court documents made public in November showed the FBI believed Brady unlawfully concealed the $90,000 payment to get the primary opponent to quit the race. Brady has denied any wrongdong.

Last month, a political consultant for Brady pleaded guilty to lying about the payment.