Trump defends frequent Twitter use as way to ‘fight a very dishonest and unfair press’

President Trump on Saturday defended his use of social media platforms like Twitter by saying he does it to “fight” back against news coverage he views as “dishonest and unfair.”

“I use Social Media not because I like to, but because it is the only way to fight a VERY dishonest and unfair 'press,' now often referred to as Fake News Media,” Trump tweeted. “Phony and non-existent ‘sources; are being used more often than ever. Many stories & reports a pure fiction!”

During his first year in office, Trump has used the social media platform to announce new policies, pressure wavering lawmakers, battle the media, rally support for his agenda and otherwise steer the national conversation.

The forum, though, has come with pitfalls for the quick-to-type president who's seemingly feuding with the media, Democrats and even some Republicans on a daily basis.

Some in his party have not been shy about expressing displeasure with his tweeting.

"I've been pretty candid with him and all of you that I'm not a fan of the daily tweets," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters earlier this year.

Last week, however, McConnell told reporters he’s “warming up to the tweets."

"Regarding the president's tweeting habits, I haven't been a fan until this week,” he said.

Despite lacking the official gravitas of a formal speech, Trump’s Twitter messages are taken seriously. Earlier this year, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump’s tweets “are considered official statements by the president of the United States.”

In other tweets Saturday, the president touted the tax reform bill he recently signed into law, arguing “it will only get better.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.