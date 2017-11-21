Powerful Dem Rep. John Conyers hit by report on sexual conduct with ex-staffers

Another sexual harassment bombshell is rocking Capitol Hill, after a report claimed powerful Democratic Rep. John Conyers settled a complaint with an ex-employee who said she was fired because she did not “succumb to [his] sexual advances.”

Michigan Rep. Conyers, the longest-serving House member, reportedly settled the case in 2015 after allegedly making repeated sexual advances to female staff.

In documents obtained by BuzzFeed News, several former staff members reportedly accused Conyers of requesting sexual favors, rubbing their hands sexually and rubbing their legs and backs.

The central woman in the case reportedly believed she had no other option than to remain quiet and take the settlement.

TOP CALIFORNIA DEM STEPPING DOWN AMID NEW SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS

“I was basically blackballed. There was nowhere I could go,” she told Buzzfeed News.

Her identity remains anonymous reportedly due to fears of retribution.

Conyers, 88, has served in the House for decades. He was active in the civil-rights movement and helped found the Congressional Black Caucus; he’s now the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Fox News has not independently confirmed the allegations, and Conyers' office did not respond to a request for comment.

According to BuzzFeed News, the Congressional Office of Compliance did not confirm or deny dealing with the case.

“Pursuant to the Congressional Accountability Act, the OOC cannot comment on whether matters have or have not been filed with the office,” Laura Cech, publications and outreach manager at the Office of Compliance, told BuzzFeed.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she was not aware of the reported settlement involving Conyers.

“No,” Pelosi told Fox News in a statement. “The current process includes the signing of non-disclosure agreements by the parties involved.”

TAXPAYER PIGGY BANK LETS CONGRESS SETTLE SEX HARASSMENT CLAIMS IN SECRET

Pelosi pointed to new legislation put forth by Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier which the Democratic leader said would provide “much-needed transparency on these agreements” and make “other critical reforms.”

“I strongly support her efforts,” Pelosi said.

The report said the woman who settled with Conyers ended up with a confidentiality agreement in exchange for a roughly $27,000 settlement -- which reportedly came from Conyers' office budget as opposed to a massive fund that has been used to settle hundreds of cases with federal employees.

The revelations about Conyers’ alleged conduct are just the latest in a series of allegations shaking the halls of Capitol Hill in recent days.

AL FRANKEN HIT WITH GROPING ALLEGATION FROM SECOND WOMAN

Last week, a TV and Radio broadcast host based in California, LeeAnn Tweeden, accused Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., of groping and kissing her without her consent. On Monday, a second woman, Lindsay Menz, accused Franken of groping her in 2010 while they took a photo together.

And Senate Republican candidate Roy Moore in Alabama is battling multiple allegations. The woman whose account started the controversy spoke Monday to NBC's "Today" show, and said she was "absolutely not" paid to go public.

Leigh Corfman claims Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was in his 30's. Moore has denied the allegations against him.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.