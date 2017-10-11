Conway rips Clinton on Weinstein response: ‘She needs to not be a hypocrite’

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway slammed Hillary Clinton on Wednesday for her delay in speaking out against Hollywood mogul and longtime Democratic donor Harvey Weinstein amid allegations that he raped and sexually harassed multiple women.

“She needs to not be a hypocrite about women’s empowerment and what it means to be pro-woman,” Conway told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “She is on a book tour talking about herself and a campaign she lost—not talking about women’s empowerment, she’s not trying to help victims of sexual assault.”

Five days after the story broke about Weinstein, Clinton released a statement Tuesday saying she was “shocked and appalled by the revelations” and “the behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated.”

Conway took to Twitter late Tuesday, blasting the former secretary of state for taking “5 days to sorta-kinda blame” Weinstein.

WEINSTEIN TIES TO CLINTON, OBAMA RUN DEEP

She elaborated on her remarks on “America’s Newsroom,” while also complaining about Clinton’s previous focus on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape in which now-President Trump was heard boasting about making advances on women.

“I felt like a woman who ran to be commander-in-chief and president of the United States, who talks about women’s empowerment, took an awfully long time to give support to these women who were coming forward and has still, as far as we know, kept the money—kept the dirty money that dirty Harvey has given her in her campaign,” Conway said Wednesday.

Weinstein gave or helped raise more than $100,000 for Barack Obama and the Clintons since at least 1995, according to OpenSecrets.org. Roughly half of that went to Hillary Clinton’s presidential and Senate campaigns, including a political committee she used to support other Democrats and a joint fund with the DNC in 2016.

In total, Weinstein gave or helped raise—or “bundle”--$1.5 million for Democratic candidates over that time, according to Open Secrets, the nonprofit Center for Responsive Politics’ website that tracks campaign finance. Some candidates have announced they’ll return the money or donate it to charity.

Conway on Wednesday also issued a challenge to Clinton: “She can call me in the White House today. She knows the number. She was the first lady for eight years, and work in a bipartisan fashion on sexual assault. I welcome that. We don’t hear that from her.”

The most recent bombshell on Weinstein was a New Yorker report detailing allegatons of rape. In response to the report, a Weinstein representative told the magazine: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Joseph Weber contributed to this report.