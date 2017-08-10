Top aides to Nikki Haley resign

Two top aides to U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley resigned this week.

Haley confirmed late Wednesday that her spokesman, Jonathan Wachtel, and her chief of staff, Steven Groves, were both departing their posts due to family concerns.

“Thanks for your concern. Both Jonathan & Steve have recently encountered family concerns. They will always be a part of the team & dear friends,” Haley tweeted Wednesday night in response to The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and an assignment editor from an NBC affiliate in Phoenix, Ariz.

Prior to joining Haley's team, Wachtel worked for Fox News Channel as a producer for over a decade, and Groves worked at conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation.

Their resignations come amid rising tensions with North Korea, and days after the U.N. Security Council unanimously passed a strong sanctions package against the regime.

