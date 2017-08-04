GOP trolls Obama on his birthday -- with tweet about Trump's job numbers

Barack Obama turned 56 years old Friday -- and the former president received lots of birthday greetings from Democrats, celebrities and other supporters.

But how did the Republican Party mark the occasion?

The GOP decided to troll Obama, using job figures from the first six months of the Trump administration.

“1 million new jobs in 6 months. 209k new jobs in July. Unemployment rate at 16 yr low. Thanks, @POTUS!,” the GOP tweeted.

Instead of showing video of President Trump gloating about the strong job numbers, however, the GOP showed footage of Obama, in June 2016, trying to convince a crowd that big job gains just wouldn’t be possible under Trump.

Interspersed between Obama’s remarks is a clip from a cable news network’s report about Taiwanese tech firm Foxconn’s recently announced plans to build a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin – a deal that could bring as many as 3,000 jobs to the U.S., as Fox News reported.

Not mentioned in the tweet or its video is another deal, which was announced on Obama’s birthday: Plans by Toyota and Mazda to jointly open a $1.6 billion plant in the U.S. that could bring as many as 4,000 new jobs to the States, as Fox News reported.

But Trump himself touted that deal in a Friday tweet.

Of course, trolling on Twitter is a two-way street. For example, just two days earlier, the Democratic National Committee's communications team jabbed at Republicans about the ball used at the annual DNC-RNC softball game.

The Dems noted that the ball, stamped with Trump’s name, was made in China.