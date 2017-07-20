Who is Christopher Wray, Trump's pick for FBI director?

President Donald Trump's nominee for FBI Director, lawyer Christopher Wray, has been unanimously approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wray appeared before the committee last week, and his nomination will next go to the Senate floor for a vote. Trump called Wray "an impeccably qualified individual" in a statement last month.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a Thursday statement, "His unanimous support by the Judiciary Committee today is a strong indication of our faith in his abilities to lead the FBI, and I look forward to confirming him on the Senate floor."

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey in May.

What does Wray currently do?

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm, where he has been a partner since 2005, his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire says.

Wray chairs its Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group, the firm says online. It deals with issues like internal corporate investigations and regulatory enforcement.

What about his work for Gov. Chris Christie?

Wray represented the New Jersey governor during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, nicknamed "Bridgegate." Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.

What about Wray's time at the Department of Justice (DOJ)?

Wray worked for the DOJ as assistant attorney general for the criminal division under President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005.

While at the DOJ, Wray focused on corporate fraud issues. He was on a presidential task force for corporate fraud, and was in charge of a task force concerning Enron, his King and Spalding bio says.

Wray earlier worked as an associate deputy attorney general with the DOJ before he was named principal associate deputy attorney general.

What do we know about Wray's career before working for the DOJ?

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 before graduating from its law school three years later, the DOJ says online. He was an assistant U.S. attorney in Georgia from 1997 to 2001.

Before that, Wray was an associate at King and Spalding from 1993 to 1997, according to his Senate Judiciary Committee questionnaire. From 1992 to 1993, he was a clerk for Judge J. Michael Luttig, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

